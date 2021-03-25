Sunshine Saturday to return May 1

Sunshine Saturday is back.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual fundraiser for the ARC of North Talladega County was cancelled for the first time in more than four decades. But this year, the 45th annual Sunshine Saturday is going forward May 1 for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talladega Family Life Center on Battle Street. There will be some new aspects to this year’s event, but there will also be a few nods to the past as well.
According to ARC of North Talladega County Director Janie Curtis, the T-shirts for this year’s event are based on a design by Mary Evelyn Burton, one of the founders of the organization. Burton “passed away in August, at the age of 104,” Curtis said. “The sunshine face we’re using on the tee-shirts was designed by her, all we did was add that this was the 45th annual event.”
Burton cannot be here this year, Curtis said, but her daughter, Linda, who was her original inspiration, is still living and is expected to attend.
The shirts are being printed by ATC Grafix at Adult Teen Challenge of Alabama in Lincoln. The shirts also include a quote from Helen Keller: “Keep your face to the sunshine and you will not see the shadows.”
Traditionally, the tee-shirts are worn by employees of businesses sponsoring Sunshine Saturday on Casual Friday
“When she was starting out, special education in Alabama only went up to the sixth grade. But she had a vision for her daughter, she wanted her to get a better education.
In 1975, Burton, John Morris, John Lockin and Larry Kendrick all went to Montgomery to secure additional funding for special education and related programs.
“They told her she might need to turn on some waterworks when we got there,” Curtis said.
Sure enough, they were told that no additional money was available, and Burton started crying.
“The people they were talking to excused themselves for a minute, then came back and ended up getting them twice as much as they asked for.”
This Sunshine Saturday will be the first event that will feature outside vendors, she added, selling food, clothing and arts and crafts.
“We’re still looking for vendors,” Curtis said.
Of course, other aspects of Sunshine Saturday will be part of the longstanding tradition. There will be all kinds of food and games at booths set up by churches, businesses and civic and school groups from throughout the area. Sparkles the Clown will be on hand, and there will be a rock wall, rides, an 18 foot slide and a variety of live entertainment.
Proceeds go to the Burton Development Center and to fund special education related projects in city and county schools and at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
The COVID pandemic hit the Burton Center hard last year as well, but they have been able to adapt during the past year.
“We started bringing people back in December, and we’ve been involved in volunteering in the community. We’re helping the Red Door Kitchen deliver meals three days per week, and we’ve helped with all of the food drives the United Way has had. They’ve been very good to us,” Curtis said.
The ARC summer camp will be returning this year as well, although with limited participation.
To pre-order tee-shirts, to sign up to be a vendor or for more information, please call 256-589-6784 or email janiegablecurtis.@yahoo.com.