Kit Killingsworth entertained an enthusiastic crowd of children with her ability to make big bubbles during a performance at the Talladega Armstrong Osborne Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Thursday morning. Killingsworth taught the students and adults alike how to make bubbles with many different objects, including her hands. The Bubble Lady also supplied everyone with a formula for making the best solution for bubble making. The summer reading program continues next week with a magic show by Duane Reynolds on Tuesday at the library and a music show by Mark Seymour on Thursday at Ritz Theatre.