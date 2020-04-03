UPDATED: Talladega County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing next week

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Health Department will begin providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing on both ends of the county Wednesday and Friday of next week, according to a press release from the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency.
Testing in Sylacauga will be Wednesday, April 8, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., or while testing supplies last, at the old Food World parking lot at 407 N. Main Ave.
In the north end of the county, testing will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Talladega Superspeedway, 3366 Speedway Blvd., in Lincoln.
To qualify for testing at either site, a patient must be symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; be immunocompromised or have comorbidities (multiple chronic diseases); or be over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility.
According to Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler, the testing at both sites will be provided free of charge.
Test results should be expected in a minimum of four days, and patients will be notified of their results by telephone, Butler said.
For more information, contact your local health department at 256-249-3807 or 256-362-2593.