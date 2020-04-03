You are the owner of this article.
UPDATED: Talladega County Health Department to provide COVID-19 testing next week

Coronavirus illustration

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows the structure of coronaviruses. The spikes around the surface of the virus are often described as looking like a crown, or "corona" when viewed with an electron microscope. A new form of coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

 (Alissa Eckert, Dan Higgins/CDC)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Health Department will begin providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing on both ends of the county Wednesday and Friday of next week, according to a press release from the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency.

Testing in Sylacauga will be Wednesday, April 8, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., or while testing supplies last, at the old Food World parking lot at 407 N. Main Ave.

In the north end of the county, testing will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Talladega Superspeedway, 3366 Speedway Blvd., in Lincoln.

To qualify for testing at either site, a patient must be symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; be immunocompromised or have comorbidities (multiple chronic diseases); or be over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility.

According to Talladega County EMA specialist LeighAnn Butler, the testing at both sites will be provided free of charge. 

Test results should be expected in a minimum of four days, and patients will be notified of their results by telephone, Butler said.

For more information, contact your local health department at 256-249-3807 or 256-362-2593.

 

 

 

