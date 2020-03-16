UPDATED: Sylacauga, Talladega County schools will offer lunch program during closure

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools and Talladega County Schools dismissed early Monday with plans to likely reopen April 6.
The closings for Sylacauga schools were staggered.
Indian Valley and Nichols-Lawson dismissed at 12:30 p.m., Pinecrest at 12:45 and Sylacauga High at 1.
"We will not return to school tomorrow," a press release from spokeswoman Kelley Wasserman says. "Currently, the anticipated date of return will be April 6."
Added Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars, “We are doing everything we can to make sure that no family is burdened during this time.”
Segars noted the system is closely communicating with other area systems during the closure.
Talladega County Schools dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday.
"State leaders will re-evaluate the status of students returning to school during the time of closure," a Talladega County Schools Facebook post says. "Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lacey, “We should know more about plans moving forward by April 3.”
Lacey and Segars said the decision to dismiss early Monday was due to student attendance -- and to take additional precautions.
“The state superintendent announced Friday that students' absences on Monday and Tuesday would be excused,” Lacey said. “As a system, we still wanted to allow parents the proper time to prepare for needed childcare.”
Lacey said for now, Talladega County Schools are also planning to reopen April 6.
Added Segars, “We had about 40 percent attendance today (Monday). The county said they reported about the same numbers. It was something we anticipated.”
Both systems encourage parents to continue to monitor its website and district Facebook page for updates.
TALLADEGA COUNTY LUNCHES
Talladega County Schools announced on its Facebook page on Monday the system will offer free lunch for all students ages 4 to 18 during the extended closure.
Lunch will be provided for pickup until April 3 from 11:00 a.m. until noon at the following sites:
B.B. Comer Elementary;
Childersburg High;
Fayetteville High;
Winterboro High;
Munford Elementary;
Lincoln Elementary; and
Stemley Road Elementary.
The post directs interested parents to fill out a form at the link below.
https://forms.gle/2EDf992VJzXALpaWA
SYLACAUGA LUNCHES
Sylacauga City Schools also announced on its Facebook page Monday it will be offering curbside pickup lunches free to children 18 and under, beginning Wednesday March 18, from 11 a.m. until noon.
According to the Facebook post, meals may be picked up at the following sites:
Nichols-Lawson Middle;
Pinecrest Elementary; and
Verlie Collins Community Center.
The post adds that every child in each car will receive a meal.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.