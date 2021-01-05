Talladega hospital begins vaccinating employees; clinic set for health care workers, 1st responders

TALLADEGA -- The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Talladega County.
According to the state Department of Public Health, Alabama was allocated 226,250 doses of the two different vaccines available.
The Pfizer vaccine became available in December, and to date, 10,333 doses had been given to phase 1 workers (health care personnel and first responders). The Moderna vaccine was available in Alabama starting this month, and to date, 11,999 doses of it have been administered.
Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega began vaccinating its front-line personnel on Monday with the Moderna vaccine, according to a press release. It was not immediately clear if the staff at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga had been vaccinated as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency will be hosting a free vaccination clinic at the Old Winterboro High School gym Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to another release issued Tuesday.
The vaccines are being given free to clinical and non-clinical health care workers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, doctors, medical officers and first responders, with no appointment needed.
According to the state Health Department, some 379,593 Alabamians have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 4,886 have died.
Of those, 5,466 cases were in Talladega County, with 3,688 confirmed and the rest pending confirmation. Talladega County has had 77 deaths associated with COVID, with 11 still pending confirmation.