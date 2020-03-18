SHUTDOWN: Honda gives week off for all North American plants, including Lincoln

LINCOLN — Honda this morning announced production at its Lincoln plant will shut down on Monday and resume on Tuesday, March 31.
“Honda today announced that it would adjust production at all of its automobile production plants in North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a release this morning.
The company said that through the six-day shutdown it will decrease production by 40,000 vehicles.
The company said it will evaluate the situation and make further adjustments to production as needed. It also said the shutdown will not negatively affect employees.
“During this time, Honda will continue full pay for all of its associates,” the release said. “This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”
This shutdown will also affect plants in Indiana, Ohio and Georgia. As well as plants in Canada and Mexico.