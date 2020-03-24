Pell City’s Benjamin Moore continuing operation through coronavirus crisis

PELL CITY — Benjamin Moore has announced it will be taking steps to combat the coronavirus at its Pell City plant, but is not closing at this time.
When reached by email Friday, Corporate Director of Public Relations & Events Kelly Sinatra, from Benjamin Moore and Co.’s main office in Montvale, NJ, said the paint manufacturer will be taking steps to apply social distancing principles at all of its plants, including Pell City.
“We are following direction from federal, state and local government agencies to maintain our manufacturing operations, as deemed essential business, while abiding by social distancing guidelines,” Sinatra said.
When asked how Benjamin Moore could be deemed essential business, Sinatra pointed to a list provided by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Administration.
“Benjamin Moore is following direction from federal, state and local government agencies who have deemed manufacturing operations essential business during this time,” she said.
“The Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Administration (CISA) issued Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce which can be found here, https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.”
Those guidelines, however, do not include paint manufacturing in its definition of “critical manufacturing.”
Despite this, Sinatra said the company is taking steps to reduce risk of infection and protect workers’ health and safety.
These measures include increased janitorial service to high-traffic areas, limiting in-person meetings to critical personnel, limiting visitors to facilities to those deemed essential to business operations and staggering lunch breaks across shifts and departments to limit the number of employees in break areas.
Sinatra also said that disinfectant spray and wipes have been made available to all employees at work stations and employee areas.
Sinatra said one step the company is taking involves quarantining any employee exposed to the virus.
“Any employee that has been in contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 is required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days with pay,” she said.
Sinatra also stressed that these measures are subject to change. She said that the situation remains fluid and that Benjamin Moore’s leadership team will continue to monitor the circumstances.
“Our Leadership Team has been closely monitoring this fluid situation to ensure the health and safety of our employees and community, as it is of the utmost importance,” Sinatra said.
Benjamin Moore had not changed its plans for operations as of Monday morning.
The Benjamin Moore plant has been in operation since 1986 and has around 180 employees.
Benjamin Moore’s decision to remain open comes as Honda’s nearby Lincoln plant is shut down this week as part of a decision to cut back on production due to the economic effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Honda reportedly shut down its production lines early Thursday due to poor attendance.