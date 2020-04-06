Pell City cancels all spring recreational sports due to pandemic

PELL CITY — Pell City announced today that all spring sports are canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release, City Manager Brian Muenger said the city is canceling all baseball, softball, and soccer programs for the spring. He said residents who already paid their $125 fees for the upcoming season will receive a full refund.
“Parks & Recreation staff will be in contact with patrons to make arrangements for refunds to be issued,” he said. “Registrants are also asked to keep the uniforms for the season, which were previously distributed.”
The contract for the uniforms was approved by the City Council in February before the pandemic began to affect daily life in Alabama.
Muenger said uniforms are ordered based on sizes given at registration and, since they have been distributed and possibly used, it makes more sense for registrants to keep them for their own use.
Muenger said the decision to cancel sports comes from a variety of factors, including the current delay in starting the season as well as Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide shelter in place order issued on Friday.
“The delays that have already been incurred also played a role in the decision, as Spring sports generally end regular season play in mid-May,” Muenger said in the release. “With the Statewide Shelter in Place order now running through the end of April, it is simply not possible to conduct these sports programs as scheduled.”
Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the city is looking at options for holding some form of sporting event over the summer if possible, whether it be tournaments or something else.
“We wanna do something,” he said, adding that it will be a matter of when restrictions are lifted. “We don't really know when this will be over.”
Due to the governor’s order, all other Parks and Rec facilities are closed, Edge said. Previously no rentals had been available, but sports fields remained unlocked for unorganized play.
That all changed with Friday’s order. Edge said even the Tennis Center, which had been in normal operation until Monday, is now closed. Those with memberships to the Tennis Center will have their memberships extended, much like the city has previously announced it will do for Civic Center members.
“All memberships will be extended the length of time we are closed,” he said.
The only difference, Edge said, is that Tennis Center memberships will be counted based on the starting date of April 6 not March 16.
Lakeside Park remains open for activities such as biking or walking, but all other services are closed.