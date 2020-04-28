Ivey: State to ease stay-home restrictions Thursday

Most retailers will be able to reopen at 50 percent occupancy and individual Alabamians will no longer be under strict stay-at-home orders when the current stay-home order expires Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey announced at a televised press conference Tuesday.
Speaking at the State Capitol, Ivey said Alabama had slowed the spread of COVID-19 through compliance with state restrictions – but she said it’s time to reopen some businesses.
“I’ve always known that if the government kills a business, Washington can’t print enough money to bring it back to life,” Ivey said.
Ivey on Tuesday morning issued a “safer-at-home” order that modifies her original April 4 stay-home order. After April 30, the governor said, people will be encouraged to “minimize travel” and wear masks when outside, though the governor said no one will be arrested for refusing to wear a mask.
Violating a state health order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine, though there’s little evidence of actual arrests for violations of the stay-home order so far.
Barbershops, bars, and sit-down services at restaurants are among the functions that will remain closed after April 30 in what Ivey called a “multi-phase” reopening. Non-work gatherings of more than 10 people – including church services, funerals and weddings are still banned.
“We’ll be addressing restaurants and beauty shops very soon,” Ivey said.
Doctors can resume elective procedures on Thursday afternoon as well, Ivey said.
Schools remain closed under the order. Asked whether there will be a high school football season in the next school year, Ivey said it was too early to say.
Ivey’s new order will remain in place until May 15, according to the text of the order.