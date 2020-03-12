Citizens Baptist CEO notes deep community connections as hospital celebrates golden anniversary (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega marked the golden anniversary of its current building Thursday -- a celebration of 50 years since its dedication in 1970.
Hospital CEO Frank Thomas, who spoke during the event, said the hospital began operations in 1921 after a group of physicians purchased the building. The building had previously housed The Alabama Synodical College for Girls, which was constructed and opened in 1912.
Throughout its many years of operation, the hospital had formed deep connections in the community and had become like a family, Thomas said.
“Family is the right word,” he said, “There's a lot of connections, so it truly is family.”
Thomas said he was born in the hospital he now administrates and finds it a rare honor to do so.
“You probably don’t find many hospital CEOs that were actually born in the hospital (where they work),” he said.
The event expressed the idea of family, with many coming to celebrate the event despite growing health concerns over public gatherings. The entire Talladega City Council was in attendance, as well as Mayor Timothy Ragland and City Manager Beth Cheeks.
The room where the celebration was held was standing room only.
The only mention of any concerns was a brief comment from Brian Pavlik, marketing manager for Citizens, who thanked attendees for coming.
“You had every excuse in the world, believe us we know, not to come tonight,” Pavlik, in an obvious reference to the coronavirus, said while welcoming everyone.
The event featured several prominent hand sanitizer dispensers.
Ragland, who delivered a proclamation congratulating Citizens on 50 years serving the city in its current facility, was also born at the hospital nearly 30 years ago.
Ragland stressed the importance of small town community hospitals like Citizens. He said they are critical for residents.
“In a small community like ours, having a place where citizens can get treated, whether it be for something simple like a bruise or a broken bone up to gastroenterology, is very important,” Ragland said. “To have a hospital this close is really a benefit for our community.”
Ragland said he had received treatment at the medical center during his life, remembering how he once ended up in the emergency room after breaking his finger at a church.
“My mother was very upset, but I came here and got everything fixed,” he said.
Thomas said providing services like that is a point of pride for the hospital staff.
“We take pride here in providing access to high-quality health care to the community,” he said.
That service is becoming more and more rare in Alabama.
Pickens County Medical Center, near the Mississippi State line, announced earlier this month it will be closing, and in the story regarding that announcement, al.com quoted the Alabama Hospital Association as saying “88 percent of rural hospitals operate in the red, and 75 percent of all Alabama hospitals operate in the red.
“In all, 13 hospitals have closed in the last eight years, seven of which were rural … Researchers at the health care analytics firm Chartis Group say that 12 of Alabama’s 45 rural hospitals are ‘most vulnerable’ to closure based on several factors — including revenue, system affiliation and the lack of Medicaid expansion.”
Despite this recent bad news, Citizens continues to provide care in specialties such as cardiology, family practice, general surgery, internal medicine, neurology, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pediatrics and diagnostic radiology.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.