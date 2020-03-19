featured top story

BREAKING: Talladega County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

Talladega County has its first diagnosed case of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which was updated at 9:45 this morning with its latest numbers.

Coronavirus coverage

Coronavirus coverage

Read all The Daily Home's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

COVID-19 is the respiratory disorder caused by the novel coronavirus. 

The latest totals include 68 cases statewide, with one in Talladega County, one in Calhoun County, and one in St. Clair County.

ADPH spokeswoman Arrol Sheehan, has previously said the state health department isn’t allowed to release information other than a patient’s county of residence. 

This breaking news will be updated as more information becomes available.

Talladega first coronavirus case

Tags

Loading...
Loading...