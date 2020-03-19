BREAKING: Talladega County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

Mapping the coronavirus

Talladega County has its first diagnosed case of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which was updated at 9:45 this morning with its latest numbers.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disorder caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest totals include 68 cases statewide, with one in Talladega County, one in Calhoun County, and one in St. Clair County.

ADPH spokeswoman Arrol Sheehan, has previously said the state health department isn’t allowed to release information other than a patient’s county of residence.

This breaking news will be updated as more information becomes available.