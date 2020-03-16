BREAKING: Sylacauga, Talladega County schools closing early today

Sylacauga City Schools and Talladega County Schools will be dismissing early today with plans to likely reopen on April 6.
The closings for Sylacauga schools will be staggered.
Indian Valley and Nichols-Lawson will dismiss at 12:30, Pinecrest at 12:45, and Sylacauga High at 1 p.m.
"We will not return to school tomorrow," reads a press release from spokeswoman Kelley Wasserman. "Currently, the anticipated date of return will be April 6."
Talladega County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., according to its Facebook page.
"State leaders will reevaluate the status of students returning to school during the time of closure," the post reads. "Updates will be provided as more information becomes available."
The Sylacauga release encourages parents to continue to monitor its website and district Facebook page for updates. "Stay safe and remember to take the proper precautions for hand washing and social distancing."