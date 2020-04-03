Benjamin Moore’s Pell City plant shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

PELL CITY — Pell City’s Benjamin Moore Plant has been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The plant will remain closed until Sunday night while a third-party crew cleans and disinfects the facility, according to Corporate Director of Public Relations & Events Kelly Sinatra, from Benjamin Moore and Co.’s main office in Montvale, N.J.
Sinatra said the positive employee and any other employees who came into close contact with them have been placed in self-isolation for 14 days with full pay.
While the plant will reopen, Sinatra said the company remains committed to social distancing guidelines.
“We continue to stress social distancing guidelines and have implemented enhanced measures to reduce risk and maintain worker health and safety while we perform critical manufacturing operations,” she said via email.
Under the health order issued by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris last Friday, Benjamin Moore is considered an essential business, which the company previously maintained.
Sinatra said the company will be keeping its previous measures in place, including increased janitorial service to high-traffic areas, limiting in-person meetings to critical personnel, limiting visitors to facilities to those deemed essential to business operations, and staggering lunch breaks across shifts and departments to limit the number of employees in break areas.
The news comes as St. Clair County climbs to 22 confirmed Cases of COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in the county.