3 staff members at AIDB test positive for COVID-19; local numbers updated

TALLADEGA -- Three staff members at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Marketing and Community Relations Officer Jacque Cordle, it was not immediately clear which unit of AIDB the staff members had worked in, but she did say procedures were in place in the event someone did test positive, and those procedures were being followed.
“Everything was updated back in March,” she said. “As soon as we found out, we started doing contact tracing and let all the other employees who had been in contact with them know they needed to get tested.
“We have enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in place, everyone is wearing masks and we are following all Department of Public Health guidelines. The staff members who tested positive are self-quarantining at home.”
Partitions have been added to some work spaces, and everyone must have their temperature taken before entering any buildings on any AIDB campus.
“If you have a fever above a certain point, you can’t come in,” she said. “We’re doing all we can to keep everyone safe.”
Statewide, some 28,583 people have been diagnosed with the virus, with another 419 listed by the state Department of Public Health as probable cases. Almost 9,000 of those diagnoses were made in the last two weeks.
Statewide, at least 812 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus, while another 10 are pending confirmation.
In Talladega County, there have been 170 confirmed cases, with seven pending confirmation. Six people have died.
In St. Clair County, there are 193 confirmed cases, with eight pending and two deaths. The state Health Department ranks the risk in both counties as “moderately high.”
The Department of Public Health does not provide specific information on the location of confirmed cases beyond county.
At the federal prison in Talladega, there are three inmates with confirmed cases and four staff members. None have died as a result of the virus, and six other staff members previously diagnosed appear to have recovered.
There have been no confirmed cases at the state work release center in Childersburg. At the St. Clair Correctional Facility, however, 10 inmates are currently infected, along with five staff members.
At least two inmates at St. Clair have died as a result of the virus.