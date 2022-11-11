Talladega-connected engineer joins international firm

An engineer with Talladega roots has joined a multinational technology firm.
Dr. Felicia Lawrence will be serving as a lead systems engineer for Hayes Group International, a company that describes itself as “a global technology firm providing exceptional access to people, place and data.”
She is the granddaughter of late Talladega County educator Dr. T. Y. Lawrence Jr. and Lillian Lawrence and the late Thomas and Minnie Carter of Landover, Md. She is the daughter of Talladega native Reginald Lawrence and Rhonda Lawrence of Brandywine, Md.
Dr. Lawrence is “passionate about (science, technology, engineering and math) as well as career advancement for herself and peers, mentorship for younger engineers and prospective engineers entering the workforce,” according to a company release. “She participates in local community service events and is a member of several different professional organizations. (She) consistently pursues and disseminates networking opportunities for herself and her peers.”
Dr. Lawrence grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., and earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Hampton University and a Ph.D. in atmospheric science from Howard University. She has over 10 years of systems engineering experience, including contract work with NOAA Search and Rescue Satellite Aided Tracking and the (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) Mission.
She also worked for NASA with the EDOP and WSR-88D radars. More recently, she worked as a radar systems engineer at a large defense contractor.