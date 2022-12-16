 Skip to main content
Sky blue Pilot marks redesign of Honda SUV

Guests and workers gather at Alabama Auto Plant to view debut of new vehicle

New Honda

Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln holds a ceremony Thursday celebrating the production of the new 2023 Honda Pilot.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant rolls out about 340,000 sparkling new vehicles each year.

But Thursday afternoon, all eyes were fixed on just one.