Sky blue Pilot marks redesign of Honda SUV

Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant rolls out about 340,000 sparkling new vehicles each year.
But Thursday afternoon, all eyes were fixed on just one.
Taking the spotlight in the middle of the approximately 2,500 Honda associates who made it happen was the very first of a brand new era of Honda Pilots, one that’s filled with features and options the popular SUV has never offered before.
Associates and guests gathered alongside an open air corridor to watch for the first-off- the-line 2023 Pilot to make its appearance.
As they admired a brand new exterior shade of “diffused sky blue pearl” twinkling in the sunlight, out of the vehicle popped seven Honda associates, one from each of the product departments charged with producing the new Pilot. Associates gathered around for the celebration raised their hands in applause, representing the many hands of the Alabama Auto Plant’s team members who delivered the Pilot to the marketplace.
“The all-new Honda Pilot is an incredible product that required the determined efforts of each and every associate at the Alabama Auto Plant and I am proud of how our team overcame numerous challenges to create new value for our customers,” said Lamar Whitaker, plant lead for AAP.
An entire line inside the plant is devoted to production of the new Pilots, where it’s expected that 1,400 of the SUVs will be built each day.
The 2023 Pilots boast plenty of new and redesigned features, from inside to outside, underneath and under the hoods.
The 2023 models are longer and wider than ever before, offer more power and off road ability, to start with. There’s a broad new panoramic sunroof available, and an eight-passenger seating capacity, too.
The third row seating has new options, too, with the ability to be removed or to be stored underneath the Pilot’s rear cargo area.
“It’s not a seat that has to be left behind in the garage,” said John Long, marketing and information specialist for AAP.
Trim levels available include Sport, EX-L, Touring, Elite and TrailSport. Prices for the new Pilot will start in the $40,000 range.
The vehicle has been redesigned to allow more travels off the beaten path, with a raised off-road tuned suspension and an added inch of ground clearance. All-terrain tires, thick steel skid plates for engine and fuel tank protection and an expanded all-wheel drive system capability are among the rugged features of this vehicle.
There’s a new 3.5 liter V6 engine, exclusive to AAP, bringing 285 horsepower but includes combustion efficiency to meet more stringent emissions requirements.
Another feature, acoustic sprayed foam, makes the interior space even more resistant to outside noise, while a second hood latch adds to security of that component.
It’s recommended that those who wish to choose a new Pilot for themselves keep an eye on local and regional dealerships for their availability, and refer to Honda websites for details of design and packages that are available.
Honda began manufacturing of its cars and trucks in Alabama in Lincoln in 2001 and is one of five Honda U.S. auto plants in the United States.
The Lincoln facility employs approximately 4,500 associates and in its years of operation has produced more than 5.7 million vehicles and V6 engines.