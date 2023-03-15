Publix opens Sylacauga store

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga location is now part of the Publix Super Markets chain of more than 1,300 stores across the U.S.
Opened Wednesday at 165 McS Blvd., this Publix will bring the company’s products to a new market, the closest stores previously being in Pell City and Oxford.
“Economic development is vital to the heartbeat and growth of Sylacauga,” Mayor Jim Heigl said during his grand opening speech. He said he knows that many people look upon new businesses as sources of revenue, but it’s more than money to him.
Heigl spoke on how the new store means that there will be an increase in employment opportunities, and how his office had received a number of phone calls about the store before the opening day.
“Despite a global pandemic, supply chain shortage, and steel inflation of both building materials and inventory, Publix decided to invest in our community,” he said.