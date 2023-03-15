 Skip to main content
Publix opens Sylacauga store

Naomi Hernandez was the first customer to check out at the new Publix in Sylacauga Wednesday.

SYLACAUGA — A Sylacauga location is now part of the Publix Super Markets chain of more than 1,300 stores across the U.S.

Opened Wednesday at 165 McS Blvd., this Publix will bring the company’s products to a new market, the closest stores previously being in Pell City and Oxford.

Store manager John Hall and Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl cut the ribbon officially opening the new Publix in Sylacauga.