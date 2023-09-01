Old Navy presents its classics in Pell City

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Inside, shoppers mingled through inviting aisles of the newest styles and flavors in fashion, showing comfort and anything from workwear to working out, and everything in-between.
Pell City’s brand new Old Navy store at Pell City Square had opened its doors, and as its manager says, the choices inside showed diversity and feel for the clothing that’s designed for all the different things we do.
A happy crowd lined up to watch as the first store to open its doors did just that Friday mo…
“That’s part of our mission statement,” said store manager Stevie Lewis, who has 24 years’ experience with the Old Navy and Gap stores.
Staffed with a brand new team to greet their customers, and merchandise presented for display and access, shoppers found a roomy and browsing, friendly kind of experience inside.
Lewis said inventory will arrive monthly, and right now, there is a mix of late summer and early fall fashion to choose from.
The store’s design and layout make it easy to maneuver, there’s one side devoted to women’s wear, and the other, to menswear.
The rear of the store is devoted to youngsters, from infants to toddlers and a bit older. Dressing rooms are at the rear as well.
Footwear is found throughout the store, set alongside inviting “go withs” to help shoppers create an ensemble.
There’s another part of the store that’s likely to be popular with customers — a big snack area at the front, where shoppers can find cold drinks and other items during their visit.
Old Navy branched off from its parent company, The Gap, in 1994, and a new store concept was developed. As of July of this year, there were 1,138 Old Navy stores in the U.S.
Hours for the store are from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sundays and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Lewis said the front windows of the store were kept covered until the “soft opening” approached on Wednesday of last week, but people were at the doors ready to come in as workers put the final touches together inside.
On Saturday, Phillip, Melissa and daughter Sophie Jackson drove from Springville to check out the store, and were enjoying having an option in Pell City for their shopping needs.
As testament to that, Sophie held up two dresses she’d found, a floral and an animal print design, saying they were her favorite.
Tonia Hardy and several friends came from Lincoln to see the store and shop.
“It’s easy for us to get to,” she said. “This is really nice. And there’s a lot of room here.”
Pell City Square’s T.J. Maxx opened two weeks ago, with its line of clothing for all ages and occasions, home décor and lots of specialty items.
Five Below welcomed customers first of all the stores, holding its grand opening July 28. The store features low prices on accessories and cosmetics, home goods and all kinds of gifts and novelty items.
Among the line up yet to welcome its first customers are America’s Best Eyeglasses and Contacts, set for Sept. 1; PetSmart on Sept. 23; Ulta Beauty, Sept. 23; Ross, Oct. 6; and Hobby Lobby, Oct. 1.
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Old Navy officially opened their doors with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Pell City on Saturday morning to the cheers of the Pell City High School cheerleaders. Old Navy has been in business since 1994 and is a subsidiary of The Gap, Inc.
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.