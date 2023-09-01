 Skip to main content
Old Navy presents its classics in Pell City

More stores to open this month and next at Pell City Square

Old Navy 1-bc.jpg

Old Navy at the new Pell City Square shopping center officially cut the ribbon to open the new store. The Pell City High School cheerleading squad helped celebrate the opening of the store.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Inside, shoppers mingled through inviting aisles of the newest styles and flavors in fashion, showing comfort and anything from workwear to working out, and everything in-between.

Pell City’s brand new Old Navy store at Pell City Square had opened its doors, and as its manager says, the choices inside showed diversity and feel for the clothing that’s designed for all the different things we do.

Old Navy officially opened their doors with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Pell City on Saturday morning to the cheers of the Pell City High School cheerleaders. Old Navy has been in business since 1994 and is a subsidiary of The Gap, Inc.