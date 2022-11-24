Lincoln trip gives ideas, info for veterans’ development

Lincoln city officials say a recent trip they took to a veterans’ facility in Kansas City was a three-day discovery of ideas and information gleaned from tours and visits.
Mayor Lew Watson, along with City Council members Sadie Britt and Billy Pearson, made the trip last week, primarily to see the veterans’ facility located in Kansas City and to gather ideas that could be beneficial to a similar concept, now in the planning stages for Lincoln.
The mayor and council members shared their experience with others during a City Council session Tuesday.
Dovetail Landing, a cooperative pursuit between private individuals and the nonprofit Alabama Veterans, has partnered with the city of Lincoln, Talladega County and individuals to eventually provide full-service care on a sprawling site in Lincoln.
A groundbreaking was held last week for the project, set among sprawling acreage with a house in place, along with barns and outbuildings, which has been deeded to the project directors for the development.
Plans for Dovetail Landing share many of the same concepts as those seen by the Lincoln officials during their trip out west, from the development of tiny homes as housing for veterans to the need for multifaceted services in place for many veterans returning from service.
Watson said the site included a full dental care office, a veterinary office and pet care facility, among many other concepts to consider for the Dovetail site.
But the main thing he said he was left with was the effect of the large base of volunteers who support the programs, which does not accept government funds for operations.
Pearson noted that government funding through grant possibilities could benefit the Lincoln project, but it also carried with it certain requirements for the organizers to fulfill.
“It was impressive,” Watson said. “The facility and the support.”
Britt said she was also taken by the local support put forward for the veterans.
The three agreed to review their observations and share them with the Dovetail organizers, who have estimated that their facility could be up and running in two to three years.
In other matters Tuesday, the council agreed to grant a retail beer and wine off premise license to Kamali, Inc., doing business as Lincoln Mart 46 located at 200 Honda Drive.