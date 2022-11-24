 Skip to main content
Lincoln trip gives ideas, info for veterans’ development

Lew Watson

Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson is shown in this image from 2018.

 Daily Home photo

Lincoln city officials say a recent trip they took to a veterans’ facility in Kansas City was a three-day discovery of ideas and information gleaned from tours and visits.

Mayor Lew Watson, along with City Council members Sadie Britt and Billy Pearson, made the trip last week, primarily to see the veterans’ facility located in Kansas City and to gather ideas that could be beneficial to a similar concept, now in the planning stages for Lincoln.