Lincoln moves forward with support for veterans facility in the city

City of Lincoln officials took another step Tuesday to allow the city to provide assistance for the development of Dovetail Landing LLC, a planned residential and service provider for U.S. veterans.
The facility’s intent is to house, rehabilitate, provide support services and training for veterans, on a site located in the city.
A public hearing held on the matter received no public input, and following this, the council proceeded to adopt a resolution to allow the city’s support by funding and providing “things of value.”
The City Council approved the measure in a unanimous vote.
Groundbreaking for Dovetail Landing will take place at 3 p.m. Nov. 10. on the property located off Stemley Road.
Preliminary plans for the facility include development of tiny homes and other structures to serve veterans who are in the Dovetail Landing programs.
Also Tuesday, city officials approved a business license, retail liquor sales and retail beer sales for Mars Investments, Inc., which will do business as Lincoln Package Store and Lincoln Food Mart. The stores will locate at 47720 U.S. 78, Suites A&B in Lincoln, which is the intersection of U.S. 78 and Magnolia Street.
Council members also addressed a single bid received for work on the city’s wastewater plant, from Schmidt Environmental Construction, Inc., for $1,667,000.
Improvements are needed to address ultraviolet equipment in the system that maintains the level of cleansing needed for water to return to natural water outlets, said Mayor Lew Watson.
The council agreed to look into the bid more closely, as it exceeds the amount expected and there was just one bid for the work.
The council also heard a request from Whispering Oaks development residents Ray and Sharon Johnson to address drainage issues from a street serving their home. They are requesting assistance from the city to redirect the water from flowing onto their property.
In another matter, council members voted to agree to appoint Chad Richardson to serve on the Public Park Authority of the Cities of Lincoln and Talladega.