The Fred’s discount stores in Anniston, Talladega and Sylacauga are among 159 stores set for closure, according to a Thursday announcement by the retail chain.
The three stores are among 19 Alabama locations listed as having a “store closing sale” in an announcement posted on the Fred’s website. An employee at the Anniston store confirmed that the store was closing and that the closure would likely happen by May.
Memphis-based Fred’s has 557 stores in 13 states, according to an announcement on the website of SB360 Capital Partners, the company that is managing the closure for Fred’s. The Star’s attempts to reach SB360 were not immediately successful Thursday, but officials of the company told USA Today on Thursday that the company intends to close underperforming stores.
Fred’s also has stores in Alexandria, Heflin and Rainbow City. None of those stores were on the closure list.