The inspiration for this article came from composing the blog posts and newspaper articles for a recent month. A new piece of content appears in this space each week. You might think it means I write one article each week. Not so.
A closer look at batching
Batching refers to handling a bunch of similar tasks together, such as preparing the ingredients for a batch of cookies instead of just one. This article gives a "behind the scenes" look at how I use batching to produce the content for the entire month in a couple of days.
Titles come first. The reality of today's world is that people make decisions on what to read and what to skip largely because of the title. My first step is to flesh out titles for the entire month of content. For a few minutes, I'm concentrating on titles for the month's posts and nothing else.
Now let's write. I compose my blog posts at the keyboard. It's easier to edit that way. Before leaving a post, I paste it into Hemingway App and start tackling the suggestions that tool makes. The next step is to proof-read with “Read Aloud.” I talked about both of these tools in this post: bit.ly/frankbuck106.
Next comes composing a short description people see when the post comes up in the Google
search. When I finish one post, I start writing the text for the next one.
Preparing newspaper columns. The blog that appears each Tuesday also appears as a column in The Daily Home on Wednesday. But, the post always needs modifications to fit the space allotted. Hyperlinks from the blog must be turned into shortened links pasted in the text.
This batch is complete when the four to five blog posts for the coming month have all been re-written as newspaper articles. I print the set and my wife proofreads.
Create the images. Pixabay.com is a great source of photos. I choose all of the photos I’ll use for the month’s supply of blog posts.
The set then goes into PowerPoint where each picture gets the title of the blog post superimposed. All the images go into Optimizilla (https://imagecompressor.com).
There, the site compresses the file size. I then drag the collection into my website's media library where they will be attached to the appropriate posts.
Handling all the images for the month and sending the entire set through the stages saves time over doing them one-by-one. It also minimizes the chances for skipping a step.
Record the audio. Podcasting is popular because people can listen while doing other things. So, I record an audio version of the text using a free program called "Audacity." With the microphone set up and Audacity opened, it makes sense to record all posts back-to-back.
Edit the audio. During the editing phase, tools in Audacity remove pauses and do-overs. I add a little music to the beginning and end and then export. The process continues with one episode after another.
Upload all recordings. Anchor.fm hosts the podcast. I log in one time and upload all the recordings for the month. That's also the time to copy and paste the short description of each episode.
Celebrate
Writing a piece of content involves a number of steps. Batching lets me handle the same type of step for multiple pieces of content.
Whatever your job or hobby, you’ll probably find examples where batching makes your tasks go faster.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.