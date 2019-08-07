The first week in August is "National Simplify Your Life Week." For many parents, the timing is odd, as it also signals the beginning of the back-to-school frenzy. Still, nostalgia causes us to long for a time in the past when the pace was slower and the demands on our time were far less great. At least that’s the picture we have in our minds. We see ourselves joking with Andy and Barney over at Floyd's Barber Shop. Using the mantra, "Simplify, simplify," we look at how we can clear our calendars, purge our closets, and get "back to the basics" of life.
But if selling it all and moving to Walden Pond seems appealing, let's look a little deeper. You won't find any electrical outlets around Walden Pond. No place to plug in that microwave. Whatever shelter you can muster will be free of air-conditioning but well-supplied with mosquitoes. And as for that side-by-side refrigerator is concerned, there's no place for it and no place to plug it in. Your choice of which restaurant to visit for dinner will also be easier. There aren't any. Hope you like berries.
While we are nostalgic about a simpler life, the truth is we like the complexities that make life enjoyable. The automobile you drive is far more complex than what we remember as children. With the push of a few buttons we get turn-by-turn directions. No more unfolding and re-folding a road map. Shifting gears happens for us. We've got lights on the dashboard for every possible alert. The simplicity of the driving experience is brought about by the complexity of the design.
Is it about simplicity?
Would a better word be "control?” How about "peace of mind?” We don't feel like we have either one when our technology allows others to interrupt us every time we start to engage in something that requires thought. We don't feel in control when we have so many commitments that we always feel like we're forgetting something.
But if you want to simplify your life, just which emails are you going to ignore? Which meetings are you going to skip? And what are you going to say to the boss when she asks you about either one?
Control is nothing more than having a system that is designed to handle the level of complexity thrown at it. Peace of mind comes from the confidence that we have trapped all of our commitments in one place, and looking in that one place will show us what we need to be doing that will make today a success.
The trouble is far too many of us don't have a system. Sticky notes around the computer monitor isn't a system. Neither is fooling ourselves that we can remember it all.
Pick a tool
Lots of things work. A digital to-do list synced across all of your devices works. A paper planner from the local office supply store works. A legal pad with a page set aside for each day works. Pick one tool … not 15. Every time a "to-do" comes across your brain, put it in that tool.
End the day by planning the next one. There's no need to brainstorm from a blank piece of paper. Your commitments are in that one tool. Put them in the order you want to do them. There's your successful day. Start stacking one successful day after another and you start experiencing the control and peace of mind for which we long.
For an expanded version of this article, visit this URL: bit.ly/frankbuck42
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.