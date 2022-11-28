Coosa Pines credit union issues dividends and refunds

For the eighth year in a row, members of Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union will be receiving bonus dividends and loan interest refunds.
This year’s bonus total over $500,000, and brings the eight-year total to more than $2.7 million.
CEO Don Carden explained that the board of directors decided to issue the bonds and refund based on the credit union’s success in 2022.
“This year has been one of the most successful for Coosa Pines, and the outlook for next year is positive. While the purpose of a bank is to make money for its shareholders, as members of a financial cooperative we all share in the success of our credit union,” he said.
The dividend bonus was figured using 7.25 percent of dividends earned on the member’s share savings account from January 1 to September 30, 2022. The loan interest refund amount is determined by 7.25 percent of the loan interest paid for the same period. Certain exclusions apply, but it was expected that qualifying members would see a deposit in their share savings accounts in time for Black Friday shopping.
The bonus dividend and interest refund are based on the current year’s results and projections for the following year. Therefore, any future bonus or refund is not guaranteed.
“Every member is an owner of Coosa Pines,” said Carden. “Every decision we make is with their financial success in mind. We are elated when we can save them money, reduce financial stress, or share with them a bonus and refund like this.”