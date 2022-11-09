College parking lot check results in pot charges

A Memphis, Tenn., resident has been charged with felony marijuana possession after being arrested on the Talladega College campus early Sunday morning.
Malcolm Lewis Lomax II, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Total bond was set at $8,500.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond and was released Monday.
According to Talladega Police Lt. Ron McElrath, Talladega Police officers spotted a Nissan Maxima sitting in a closed parking lot on campus at about 2 o’clock Sunday morning. The vehicle matched the description of one that had been reported stolen, and the officer approached the vehicle to investigate.
The vehicle was not stolen, but Lomax was inside, along with a quantity of marijuana and a set of scales.
According to court documents, Lomax was charged with felony possession because the marijuana was “for other than personal use.” It was not clear exactly how much was recovered.
According to jail records, Lomax was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in September and October, although it was not immediately clear if or how those cases had been resolved.
In the same closed parking lot, McElrath said patrol officers also found two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, asleep in the front seat of a Nissan Maxima. When an officer woke them up, the male, sitting in the passenger seat, had marijuana in his lap and a baggie of marijuana in his pants pocket. The woman had a baggie in her jacket pocket. Both were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana charges.
Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.