Chamber members’ employees can benefit from JSU tuition plan

Members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and their employees will soon have a way to start or complete their college degrees while saving tuition fees at the same time.

In a new program announced by Jacksonville State University, students who are affiliated with the chamber will save 20 percent of their tuition costs starting with class offerings in the spring semester of 2023.