Business acquisition will expand Pell City plant’s product lineup

The Ford Meter Box Company, a manufacturer of water meter setting and testing equipment with a plant in Pell City, has announced that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Baker Coupling LLC, it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Baker Coupling Co. Inc., based in California.

This transaction will expand Ford’s line of pipe products manufactured in Pell City.