Business acquisition will expand Pell City plant’s product lineup

The Ford Meter Box Company, a manufacturer of water meter setting and testing equipment with a plant in Pell City, has announced that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Baker Coupling LLC, it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of Baker Coupling Co. Inc., based in California.
This transaction will expand Ford’s line of pipe products manufactured in Pell City.
Located in Los Angeles, and incorporated in 1939, Baker is a privately held manufacturer of sleeve-type couplings, transition and reducing couplings, expansion and dismantling joints, tapping sleeves, flanged coupling adaptors, and related items. Its engineered products may be found in such large-scale applications as pump stations, aqueducts, and treatment plants.
“I am extremely pleased that Baker Coupling Company and Ford Meter Box will join forces after so many decades as respected business partners,” said Baker Coupling President Ram Satyarthi. “The products, cultures, and legacies of these two companies are a great match.”
“Baker is a longtime industry ally and a dependable Ford partner,” said Steve Ford, president of Ford Meter Box. “We look forward to the expanded capabilities they will bring to our waterworks and treatment plant customers and utilities.”
Baker Coupling Company Inc., founded as R. H. Baker and Company over 100 years ago, manufactures a full line of pipe couplings, fittings, repair clamps, and related products for water, sewage, and industrial systems. Manufacturing experience ranges from 3-inch pipe size to 27-foot pipe size, the latter among the largest couplings in the world.
The Ford Meter Box Company Inc. is a manufacturer of water meter setting and testing equipment, service line valves and fittings, and pipeline coupling, repair, and restraint products for the waterworks industry and ancillary markets. Founded by Edwin Ford in 1898, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Wabash, Ind., and Pell City, and is certified to the ISO 9001 quality standard. A member of the American Water Works Association, Ford Meter Box employs a workforce of approximately 800 in support of water purveyors and stocking distributors in 60 countries around the world.