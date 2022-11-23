Black-owned bail bonding company opens in Talladega

Set Me Free Bail Bonding is now open for business in Talladega.
Located at 119 East Street across the street from the Talladega County Judicial Building, the business has been approved by a Talladega County judge and is ready to start serving customers.
Set Me Free, said owner and president Brigetta Garrett and manager and senior adviser John Robinson, is the “first ever Black owned and operated bail bonding company opened in Talladega County. (We) welcome all to come by.”
Robinson has more than a decade of experience as a bail bondsman, starting out working for an agency in Calhoun County in 2012 then opening Chris and John Bail Bonds in Calhoun and Cleburne counties. Garrett, however, comes from a somewhat different background.
“My father worked in law enforcement, he was a police officer in Hobson City and at Jacksonville State University, so nothing really surprises me, the crimes don’t surprise me. But I had worked in the medical field for the last 22 years. I had worked with community corrections, and then with DHR. I met John, and he talked me into giving this a try, and he has been my mentor and adviser since I started in the bail bond business in July.”
She worked with Robinson in Calhoun and Cleburne Counties, but they saw an opportunity in Talladega.
“Calhoun County has 17 bail bond companies,” she said. “Talladega has a few, but none of them are Black owned. So we saw an opportunity to branch out here.”
“I’ve been around, I know the ins and outs,” Robinson said. “I know this endeavor in Talladega will be a success. We’re going to do things with honesty and integrity, we’re going to roll up our sleeves. If Talladega decides to give us an opportunity to serve, we’re going to do the best we can for Talladega.”
Set Me Free offers 24-hour service with limited office hours, an on-site notary public and easy payment options.