 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Black-owned bail bonding company opens in Talladega

Bonded couple

Set Me Free bonding, now in business in Talladega, offers 24-hour service with limited office hours.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

Set Me Free Bail Bonding is now open for business in Talladega. 

Located at 119 East Street across the street from the Talladega County Judicial Building, the business has been approved by a Talladega County judge and is ready to start serving customers.