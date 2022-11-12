 Skip to main content
Attractions, sponsorships being lined up for Christmas on the Square

Tree lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 5

Christmas on the Square 2019 11-bc.jpg

The ice skating rink was one of the most popular attractions at Talladega's Christmas on the Square 2019.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The City of Talladega has announced that Christmas on the Square 2022 will be expanded to include holiday decorations in Davey Allison Memorial Park. COTS will be held Dec. 9-11.

In partnership with the city, United Way of North Talladega County will set up and decorate Christmas trees in the park, and the Greater Talladega/Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will provide $5,000 for city employees to purchase and hang lights in the park.  