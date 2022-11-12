Attractions, sponsorships being lined up for Christmas on the Square

The City of Talladega has announced that Christmas on the Square 2022 will be expanded to include holiday decorations in Davey Allison Memorial Park. COTS will be held Dec. 9-11.
In partnership with the city, United Way of North Talladega County will set up and decorate Christmas trees in the park, and the Greater Talladega/Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce will provide $5,000 for city employees to purchase and hang lights in the park.
“The City of Talladega is thrilled about expanding Christmas on the Square to include decorations in Davey Allison Memorial Park,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill. “When we asked United Way and the Chamber of Commerce to partner with us, the response was immediate and positive.”
Local United Way executive director Valerie Burrage said the additional decorations will help the community of aid-givers.
“The mission of the UWNTC is to improve the overall quality of life of individuals and families by reviewing and aiding programs and services that help advance education, income stability and healthy living. The UWNTC receives an increase in calls during the holiday season. When I was given the opportunity to participate in the planning of COTS, I became excited about having this opportunity to highlight our community partners and organizations that support our mission. Decorating Davey Allison Memorial Park will increase awareness of these groups and, more importantly, spread the Christmas spirit.”
Chamber for Commerce executive director Jason Daves added, “The chamber is very excited about contributing to COTS by funding the lights for Davey Allison Memorial Park. We look forward to seeing our community and tourists enjoy this fabulous weekend.”
“Christmas on the Square is among Talladega’s most eagerly anticipated holiday events. People come from near and far each year to enjoy our ice skating rink, ride the holiday train, shop at vendor booths, view holiday movies and participate in Santa’s workshop,” Hill said. “With the support of sponsors and other community partners, we will bring joy to our city and the entire region.”
On Monday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m., the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held and will be followed by the Christmas parade. The skating rink will be set up outside the courthouse from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Vendors and food trucks will be on the Square from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
A holiday craft for children will be held outside on the Square, and Christmas movies will be featured at the Historic Ritz Theatre. Schedule updates will be posted on the City of Talladega's website and on the City of Talladega government social media pages.
A variety of sponsorship opportunities is available. Title Sponsor I amounts range from $25,000 to $15,000 and Title Sponsor II donations range from $10,000 to $14,999. These levels include sponsorship of either the tree lighting ceremony or the ice skating rink and are available on a first come, first serve basis. They include a free booth at COTS and full promotion before, during and after the event. The name of Title Sponsor 1 will be advertised on a 24-foot banner (exclusive benefit for Title Sponsor 1). Presenting Sponsor donations range from $9,999 to $5,000 and include sponsorship of either Vendor Village or Food Truck Alley. Presenting sponsors receive a free booth and half promotion before, during and after the event. Local sponsor amounts range from $4,999 to $2,500 and include a free booth and promotion. Community Sponsor amounts are $2,499 or less and include a free booth and limited promotion.
