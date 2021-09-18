Devonta Carmichael leads B.B. Comer past Ranburne

SYLACAUGA — B.B. Comer’s high school football team cruised to a 55-28 victory against Class 2A, Region 4 foe Ranburne at Legion Stadium on Friday night.
Holding onto a 35-28 lead late in the third quarter, Tigers quarterback Devonta Carmichael led his offense on three straight scoring drives to pull away from the Bulldogs. He tossed two touchdowns to wide receiver Richard Weed on a pair of pop passes from 83 yards and 39 yards out and added another score on a pass to fullback Adam Odum.
“The second half, I think we wore them down a little bit,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “We settled down in the second half and were able to make some plays. We got a big turnover and we were able to score some points.”
Carmichael added 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and secured an interception while playing defense in the second half. His flurry of offensive production came after an interception by Austin Olds cut short the Tigers’ march into Bulldog territory.
“That just shows his (Carmichael’s) experience and the veteran in him that he is,” Fossett said. “He was able to come back, put up points and help lead the way. It was huge for him, and when he sees the play he threw the interception on and he sees his other brother (James) wide open … he’s probably going to kick himself on that one when we watch film.”
What to know
—Tigers running back Kamore Harris took his first carry 25 yards for a score and finished with four rushing touchdowns in two and half quarters of action. Harris suffered a leg injury in the third period, but he walked off the field under his own power.
—Comer defensive end Hagan Delee sacked and intercepted Ranburne quarterback Michael Swofford in the first half. The latter play set up Carmichael’s touchdown run.
—Swofford finished his evening with two touchdown passes to wide receiver Jaxon Langley (14 yards and 11 yards). Langley added a 2-yard touchdown run on Ranburne’s final scoring play of the contest.
—Ranburne lineman Carson Hall lined up at fullback in the second quarter and reached the end zone on a 3-yard run.
Who said
—Fossett on Kamore’s injury: “We were just holding him out — precautionary. He carried the load for us again tonight and did a good job. It was a good time for some other guys to step up, and for us to have some longevity in the season and even looking ahead to the playoffs, if we want to have a good playoff run, we’ve got to have other guys step up in situations where we need them.”
—Fossett on containing Ranburne’s passing game: “We started communicating better in the defensive backfield, and that was key was just to communicate. We were not talking to each other, and that caused us some issues. Ranburne was well-prepared for us, and when they’re coming out running solid routes and we’re not communicating, it’s a bad recipe for us.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer (3-2, 2-1) will travel to Winterboro to face the Bulldogs on Friday night at 7. Ranburne (3-2, 2-1) will host Woodland.