Despite near misses, Talladega still in prime spot to earn playoff berth

TALLADEDGA -- Last Friday, Talladega came out on the losing end of a 49-42 shootout with Sylacauga (7-1).
Still, the Tigers (2-6) looked nearly unstoppable on offense against an Aggie defense that hadn’t previously given up more than 27 points.
“Win, lose or draw, you try to pull some positives out of it to build on, and certainly, there were a lot of positives that we could extract,” Talladega coach Shannon Felder said.
Friday’s loss to the Aggies was the third time Talladega lost by eight points or less this season.
In fact, two-time defending Class 5A champion Central-Clay County is the only team to truly distance itself from the Tigers, winning that matchup 46-7. Talladega’s next largest margin of defeat is 14 points.
Despite all those close calls, Talladega still finds itself in the driver’s seat to earn a postseason berth Friday with a win at home over Elmore County (1-7). If the Tigers lock down that spot, the seniors will leave the program with four straight playoff appearances.
“We didn’t achieve some of the goals we set for ourselves, but some of the goals we did set, we still have an opportunity to achieve them,” Felder said. “And making the playoffs is one of those goals.”
Should the Tigers earn a playoff spot, they could be a team most would rather avoid after the offensive fireworks show Talladega put on last week.
Quarterback Nigel Scales completed 15 of 21 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and he found the end zone a fourth time with his legs.
“I thought he had one of his best games and I thought a lot of that could be attributed to the fact that the line did a better job of giving him time to pass the football,” Felder said.
The senior quarterback wasn’t afraid to wait for receivers to work their way open. Nine of Scales’ 15 completions went for gains of at least 15 yards.
“I think last year he was probably a little bit overwhelmed,” Felder said of Scales. “But he did a great job and he’s doing an even better job this year running the offense ... He has the responsibility of putting the line in the right blocking scheme … He calls that out, so he’s had to do a lot, he’s had to learn a lot.”
He isn’t the only senior on offense who had to step things up this season. Starting left tackle Justin Barclay was supposed to be one of the seniors on the offensive line, but all of the others opted to skip the season for personal reasons.
“That left him alone as the sole leader of the line, and I think that’s something that he realized was bestowed upon him, and he has done a good job of stepping up to the plate,” Felder said.
Barclay, Scales and the rest of the Tigers’ offense will try to pick up Friday where they left off last week.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to make the playoffs four years in a row, and I think that’s important to our senior class,” Felder said. “They want to be a part of the process that keeps that streak going … So I think they are going to do everything they can to make sure everyone is ready to keep that streak going.”