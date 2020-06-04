DeSoto Caverns will celebrate National Caves, Karst Day on Saturday

CHILDERSBURG -- DeSoto Caverns is celebrating National Caves & Karst Day this Saturday, June 6, through festivities, specials, and fun, according to a press release.
DeSoto Caverns is offering 25% off gate tickets Saturday as well as buy one, get one free for onyx animals and 20% off rock candy specialty drinks, and more. The park will be showcasing demonstrations from a craft artisan. The day will also include live entertainment, including juggling and magic, multiple character quests and more.
Spending time in nature has become a welcomed escape after weeks of sheltering in place. Many studies report spending time in nature can boost mental and physical well-being, improve concentration, increase energy, reduce stress and lower blood pressure and heart rates.
When paired with exercise, such as hiking to or in a cave, the results are maximized. It’s quality time that a family can spend together, focusing on nature rather than screens.
