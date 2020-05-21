DeSoto Caverns reopens for business more than week after getting green light

CHILDERSBURG -- DeSoto Caverns Park in Childersburg reopened Thursday, approximately 10 days after the historical landmark, nature preserve and campground was given the green light in Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order.
According to Joy Sorensen, the park’s president, the delayed decision to reopen was made in order to ensure safety protocols were in place that met the park’s standards, state and federal mandates, and guidance issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“We were approved to open far earlier,” she said. “Instead, we wanted to wait on certain supplies and were extra cautious since we’re such a family environment.
“The (state) Tourism Department has us in an oddball kind of category. We’re not necessarily a theme park -- we’re a historic park. What we did is we looked at the other places that fall in similar categories and we tried to make sure we were always on the hesitant side since safety, science and health are such huge aspects of the things that we are passionate about.”
Sorensen said the park would reopen with a controlled entry point under an all-inclusive pass format.
“We used to have it so everything was pay-as-you-go,” she said. “The issue with that is we had to have somebody marking off tickets at each place. We believe that was too much close contact at this stage for us.”
The park’s usual maximum capacity for the almost 80 acres it spans is 4,500, but Sorensen said no more than 2,000 visitors will be allowed inside the park at any given time.
“I’m doubting without special, big events going on that we’re going to come anywhere near that, but at least if there ends up being some sort of government audit in the future, we’re prepared with having capacity numbers for the whole park,’ Sorensen said.
For caverns tours, Sorensen said the usual capacity inside the caverns is 400 people, but upon reopening, the tours will operate at a limited capacity of no more than 25 per group.
“We’re being extremely cautious,” Sorensen said. “Our main room inside the caverns is as tall as a 12-story building and as long as a football field. We have backway passages we’re not taking at this point, but the stories of those back passages will still be shared.”
Sorensen said the park will feature some new attractions, including craft artisans and a “Streetmosphere” show that features fire juggling, magic tricks and more.
The cleaning process for the park includes wiping down frequently-contacted surfaces with a Clorox-based solution and oxygenating indoor facilities, a procedure Sorensen said involves sterilizing the air.
“We’re actually using a sterilization-grade UV light to sterilize attractions between people so we can quickly get people onto things, but also (do so) safely,” she said.
Possible health benefits?
The park may offer additional, tangible health benefits, Sorensen said.
Sorenson visited Austria, Slovenia and Germany two years ago to conduct scientific studies on caves in those countries and meet with some of the individuals and professionals researching speleotherapy, a type of climatotherapy where caves and salt mines are used to treat a variety of illnesses, particularly respiratory and skin-related ailments.
She added those individuals recently have been studying the caves’ effects on viruses.
“One of the specific things they’re looking into has to do with the humidity and the outdoor element of an indoor, so to speak, environment,” she said. “I know the people that are studying it that I’ve spoken with are seeing good results, enough so that I felt confident in posting about it. They’re still going through the process and don’t expect to have a published journal (soon).”
She said the journal likely won’t be available until December, but the studies can be published before then.
“I’m hoping for them to have the information within the next month, then have the journal come out later on on it,” Sorensen said.
More information on speleotherapy and how it relates to DeSoto Caverns can be found on the DeSoto Caverns Park website blog entry entitled “A Unique Safe Atmosphere.”
The park offers free parking and a 15-percent discount for Talladega County residents.
“We want to make sure that local families are able to enjoy things during this difficult time for so many,” Sorensen said.