CHILDERSBURG -- For those looking for family fun or a way to beat the heat, DeSoto Caverns Park is ideal for creating summer memories.
According to its website, DeSoto Caverns is known for having one of the largest accumulations of onyx-marble stalagmites and stalactites in the world, and sustains a 60 degree temperature, year round.
“DeSoto Caverns is the first cave on record in the United States,” DeSoto Caverns Park President Joy Sorenson said. “Many people don’t realize how much deep history it really has.”
The beloved family business was first purchased solely for mining purposes by Sorenson’s great-great-great-grandmother, Ida Mathis.
“She really fell in love with the land and the caverns,” Sorenson said. “She was one of the first women in the state to attend college. Her story alone is incredible.”
Sorenson said it wasn’t until 1975 that her father, Allen W. Mathis III, started the development of DeSoto Caverns.
“My parents were the first to open it to the public as a tourist attraction,” she said.
“They believed that their privately owned Caverns was a national and local treasure that needed to be experienced by the public.”
Cavern tours are offered daily and include a laser light, sound and water show with each tour, the facility’s website notes.
The park, which opened to the public in 1976, also provides guests of all ages with plenty of attractions to enjoy, such as gemstone panning, a trail maze, paddle boats, pedal carts, wacky water golf and much more.
“We wanted it to be a tactile experience for guests, not just something they can look at,” Sorenson said. “It is our number one goal to provide guests a place for happy family memories.”
Sorenson said the park’s newest attraction is the Destiny Express train, which allows guests to tour the entire campus of the park.
“It’s perfect for families or couples on a date,” Sorenson said.
Hungry guests may indulge at the park’s cafe, which offers a variety of soups and sandwiches, along with coffee.
“Every purchase of a cup of our Principio coffee goes towards helping children in Honduras,” Sorenson said. “It’s wonderful because we can offer premium coffee to our guests, while helping others in need. It tastes amazing, and our cafe workers are always creating interesting flavors to try.”
In addition to the caverns and park attractions, camping packages are also available for purchase.
“We have RV and tent camping available at the park,” Sorenson said. “We even have a package where 15 or more guests can camp out overnight in the cave. It’s been a big hit with youth groups and even family reunions.”
Sorenson said those who opt to camp overnight inside the cave also get to take part in a flashlight tour, something that is not offered during regular park hours.
Sorenson added the park is offering a variety of specials and discounts throughout July.
“We offered these same specials in June, and they were such a hit we decided to extend them throughout the month,” Sorenson said.
On Mondays, guests are offered a $20 discount on all-day endless fun. This special is available for purchase from 9 to 11 a.m. Guests can purchase the unlimited day pass for $29.99.
On “Ticket Tuesdays,” all tickets are 20 percent off, Sorenson noted.
Guests are offered a free water attraction with the purchase of a Caverns tour ticket on Wednesdays, the website notes.
On Select Saturdays, the park also offers free street entertainment during “Streetmosphere Saturday,” where live entertainment and family fun include giant bubbles, balloon animals, jugglers and more.
“Many people don’t know that we don’t have a gate fee, so access to the park is free,” she said. “Families can come out and have a picnic and just enjoy the scenery if they choose to.
“Time flies so fast, and summers are so short. It’s important to spend it with your loved ones. We are the perfect place where families can go to just have fun and cool off.”
DeSoto Caverns is at 5181 DeSoto Caverns Parkway in Childersburg.
Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.desotocavernspark.com, or call 256-378-7252.