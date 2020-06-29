DeSoto Caverns announces special Independence Day celebration

CHILDERSBURG -- DeSoto Caverns will be hosting a special Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, according to a press release.
The celebration will feature live entertainment throughout the day, including shows by an internationally acclaimed professional fire dancer, giant bubble shows, streetmosphere shows, craft artisan demonstrations and more.
The park will also feature a 25% off discount for veterans and active servicemen and women.
DeSoto Caverns is taking safety precautions and will limit the park’s capacity to 25%, so the staff encourages guests to reserve their tickets online ahead of time.
For more information, please visit www.desotocavernspark.com or the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/desotocaverns.
DeSoto Caverns is America’s most historic caverns with over a dozen unique attractions set in nature just over 30 miles south of Birmingham. The park offers guided caverns tours, a cafe with delicious meals and treats, campgrounds, a gift shop, a scenic picnic area and pavilions near waterfalls, streams and ponds.
A light show is included in every guided cavern tour, which all leave on the half-hour. There are also more than a dozen outside attractions, including a third-quarters-of-an-acre maze, gemstone panning, cannon wars, bow and arrows and more.