A Cropwell woman will be charged with animal cruelty after 51 dogs were rescued from her residence recently.
Paulette Perry, 59, was identified as the suspect by St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray.
“We were unable to arrest her because she is currently in the Talladega County Jail on unrelated charges,” Murray said. “When we can, she will be charged with a Class C Felony Cruelty to Dogs, and her bond will be set at $2,500.”
On Friday March 29, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a large amount of dogs inside a residence in Cropwell. Murray said deputies were dispatched to Kendrick Mill Road in Cropwell to perform a welfare check.
“Upon arrival, an undetermined amount of dogs were discovered in the residence,” Murray said. “The St. Clair County animal control and Pell City Police Department arrived on the scene and assisted in the investigation, removal and transportation of the animals.”
Murray said 39 dogs were rescued from inside and 12 from the outside.
“As the rescue progressed, four more dogs were discovered deceased in the freezer of the residence and one deceased dog was found on the floor,” Murray said. “The dogs were taken to the Pell City Animal Shelter for protective custody.”
