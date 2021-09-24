Depth, youth pave the way as Lincoln races through historic season

On Saturday, Lincoln freshman Ben Guthrie was the second member of the team to cross the finish line with a time of 18:59:37. He was almost 30 seconds slower than the week before, likely due to the course, but Guthrie still destroyed his 2020 personal record time of 22 minutes.
“That growth from one season to the next is I don’t know,” Lincoln coach Michael Duff said. “I haven’t seen it yet. This big of a jump, this good early in the season I have never seen that before.”
Aided by Guthrie’s efforts, Lincoln claimed its fourth first-place finish in the fifth meet of the season. Last year Lincoln only won two meets and only placed second two other times.
To say Guthrie came out of nowhere might be an understatement. Duff said the freshman wasn’t even inside the team’s top 15 runners in 2020. Yet here he is, crossing the finish line second for Lincoln in back-to-back meets.
“It’s good enough to where we point it out multiple times to our younger kids,” Duff said. “You want to be successful? Look at what Ben has done from one year to the next. The commitment and the growth that he has shown kind of proves to you that it can be done.
Of course, Guthrie doesn’t do it by himself. Lincoln senior Ja’leel Harris continues to lead the way for the Golden Bears week after week. Senior Jaylon Rivers and freshman Jack Wiggins have also largely been fixtures inside the top three or four on Lincoln’s roster, although Rivers has missed two meets this year.
When everyone is healthy, the freshman duo of Aaron Davis and Turner Chappell typically compete for the final scoring spot on Lincoln’s team. Each has beaten the other twice, with Davis missing one meet.
“It creates a little friendly competition amongst the team, too,” Duff said. “Cause you see this guy out working you at practice one day, and then he goes out and beats you in that race. It kind of pushes you to get in gear.”
Almost everyone at the top of Lincoln’s roster truly does need to look over their shoulder outside of Harris. Chappell’s PR of 18:59:1 is less than 30 seconds slower than Wiggins, who currently has the third-fastest time on the team.
Lincoln’s depth came through once again at the Raider Invitational when junior Travis Cooley claimed the fifth spot for Lincoln with a time of 19:48:02.
“He’s been very disappointed in his times,” Duff said. “He’s already cut off two minutes from his first race to his fifth race. … So for him to do something like that and then have the points count towards a victory at Pleasant Valley kind of probably gave him a little bit of a momentum boost these last few weeks.”