SYLACAUGA -- Friday was the end of an era in the greater Sylacauga area.
For the past 42 years, Denise Sinclair has covered Sylacauga and south Talladega County, first with the Sylacauga Advance and then, for the past 36 years, with The Daily Home. She officially retired Friday.
Sinclair said she did not necessarily consider a career in journalism when she was still a student at Winterboro High School.
“I wanted to go into medicine,” she said. “I went to junior college for two years and I saw Barbara Walters doing the news broadcast on ABC, saw more women going into journalism, so once I got to the University of Alabama, I decided that’s what I wanted to do.
“So that’s what I ended up majoring in, although I was never really interested in broadcasting. I always wanted to do print.”
She earned her journalism degree in December 1976 and came home briefly. Relatives from Arizona were staying with her family at the time, and she agreed to drive them back, then stay out west for a while. That didn’t happen.
“My mother put a picture of me graduating in the paper, got a couple of calls and then told me to come home, I needed to go to work,” Sinclair said. She interviewed with the Sylacauga Advance and was hired in March of 1977.
Her first job with the Advance was in ad sales, under Chris Kramer Jr. (“who is 90 something now and still working at the credit union,” she said.) About a year later, she moved into the news side.
“After The Daily Home bought the Sylacauga Advance, I went to Florida for a few months, then came back and worked at The Daily Home in the sports department,” Sinclair said. “I covered local sports and the World Football League when they had a team in Birmingham.”
Back on the news side, she covered local events in Talladega and Sylacauga as a reporter, then spent seven years working as a copy editor in the paper’s Talladega pffice.
“As a reporter, I covered everything from Lincoln and Pell City to Sylacauga,” she said. “When the reporter’s job opened back up in Sylacauga, though, I asked to go back there, and I did.”
She’s been there ever since.
Sinclair said it is difficult to pick out favorite stories from more than four decades of news coverage, but there are a few that stand out.
“I got to go to Washington, D.C., when two Sylacauga City Schools won blue ribbons in a national competition,” she said. “They had a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House, and President George H.W. Bush spoke. … I got to see D.C. for the first time since high school and I love all the history of it. The Vietnam Memorial is very striking, but the Korean War Memorial is even more so, to me.”
She won an award for a story published in the 1980s built around an interview with the mother of a man with AIDS.
“She talked about how the disease was perceived and what it was like for people to be afraid to be around them,” Sinclair said. “Her son was bedridden, but when a preacher came to the house to visit him, he wouldn’t go in the room. He would only talk to him through a closed door.”
Sinclair’s career has also provided her with many opportunities most other people do not get.
“I have covered three different presidents -- Reagan, Bush one and Bill Clinton -- in different venues when they came to Alabama,” she said. “Lillian Carter came to Talladega when her son was running for president, so I got to meet her. She was an interesting person.
“I can’t count the number of mayors, councilmen, administrators and other local officials I’ve known over the years.
“When I first started covering Sylacauga, the Police and Fire departments were on strike. Ross Payton, the father of James B. Payton, was the mayor then. There was even some violence before everything was resolved, but it was resolved.”
She has also known numerous school board members and superintendents, and has seen many changes to the Sylacauga City Schools over the years as well, including the construction of Nichols-Lawson Middle School. She added she was there for the creation of the City Schools and B.B. Comer Library foundations, and was involved in the founding of SAFE.
“I got to see a $2 million addition to the library and lots of growth along U.S. 280 in the last few years, which has been really good for the city and for tax revenue,” Sinclair said.
Then there was the closing of Avondale Mills, which was a much harder story to cover.
“That was very sad,” she said. “They had always been such a great community partner, and I knew so many people who had been employed there.”
She’s also seen a lot of changes at The Daily Home, from staff turnover to even the location of the Sylacauga bureau.
“We were in an old Dairy Quick building for a while,” she said, “and then we moved into the building where Pasquale’s used to be, a restaurant.”
The Daily Home does not currently have a bureau office in Sylacauga.
She also said she had the misfortune to be the reporter who helped reshape obituary policy.
“We had someone call in with obituary information for someone. We even ran it on the front page, and it turned out it was a prank. The person was not dead,” she said.
The paper’s policy since then is to only take obituary information from funeral homes.
After Sinclair’s retirement, the Sylacauga beat will be the territory of Home staff writer Laci Braswell, who has covered county government, Lincoln, Munford, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and Talladega College since the fall of 2015. She has also worked on the weekly papers for Jacksonville and Piedmont during that time.
“I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” Braswell said. “But I’m really looking forward to getting to know the community better and to having the opportunity to serve the residents there. I’ve really enjoyed covering the county and Lincoln and getting to know all the people there, and I’m excited about doing the same in Sylacauga.”
Said Daily Home Executive Editor Anthony Cook, “The job of reporter is not an easy one, but Denise did it for a long time with grace and professionalism. We salute her on her stellar career and congratulate her on her retirement. Job well done.”
One of the people Sinclair worked with most often and most closely over the years is former Comer Library Dr. Director Shirley Spears.
“I will certainly miss having her out there, scouting out the stories from our community,” Spears said. “I am sad to see her go, but she has worked a long time and she deserves a rest. It’s hard to express how much she was invested in the community and how loyally and faithfully she saw to it that the community’s stories were told.
“We have been friends for a long time, but the community really owes her a tremendous debt. She has documented and let other people know what we are doing here.”
Artist Harvey Brown did a painting for Sinclair to let her know how valued she was, particularly at the library.
“She had the opportunity to travel with us and to come back here and represent our work, our awards, our story,” Spears said. “It wouldn’t be the same library without the information she put out there. But she represented all facets of the community, from government to the Chamber of Commerce to schools and everything else.
“She was always right on the money. She was more than just a good friend. She was someone you could talk to, someone you could trust, and she was a champion for us all. We’re all very proud of her.”
Once her official retirement is underway, Sinclair said her first priority will be continuing to help care for her 84-year-old mother.
“I’ll be making sure she gets to all her doctors’ appointments and things like that, but I’m not really planning anything else for about a month or so,” Sinclair said. “I’ll be doing some volunteer work after that and I’m planning on doing some freelancing as well. Other than that, I’m just going to enjoy myself.
“I’m going to miss people on my beat that have become lifelong friends to me. I’ve known some of these people 42 years. I admit I won’t miss all the council meetings and things like that. Oddly enough, I hate controversy. I really prefer doing feel-good kind of stories. I’d rather do those any day.”