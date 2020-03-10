Demetrius Redmond found guilty of raping girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about 75 minutes Tuesday before finding Demetrius Redmond, 41, guilty of rape in the first degree; the victim in the case was his girlfirend’s then 13-year-old daughter.
Redmond will be sentenced May 6 at 1 p.m.
The rape took place three years ago, in March 2017, in a trailer in the Kymulga area Redmond, his on-again-off-again girlfriend of 10 years, the victim and three other children had just moved into.
The victim testified she and the defendant were wrestling, as they frequently did, when he pinned her, covered her mouth, pulled down her pants and raped her. The girl’s mother caught him in the act, she said.
The mother’s testimony corroborated her daughter’s. She added they spent a great deal of time driving around afterward, with Redmond trying to convince his victim and her mother that nothing wrong had taken place. He eventually dropped them off at a gas station, where they called relatives.
The relatives called the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation. The victim went to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where a rape examination was conducted and Redmond’s DNA was recovered inside the victim.
According to testimony from state forensics experts Tuesday, the odds of the recovered DNA coming from anyone else was one in 2.22 quadrillion, and from another African-American male at one in 23.3 trillion. There are about 7 billion people on earth.
Redmond testified on his own behalf Tuesday, admitting under oath he had had consensual sex with the 13-year-old victim on several occasions in the past, but he denied having done so on the day of the offense he was being tried for.
He also blamed the victim for attacking him, citing the facts he was earning disability due to back and neck injuries, a heart condition and the fact that he had accidentally shot himself in the leg a year earlier.
He denied he had been moving a stove earlier on the day of the offense, and that he was physically much larger than the victim. He also said he had been drinking and taking medication for “mental problems” that day.
Although he had frequently lived under the same roof as the victim since she was about 4 years old, Redmond said the mother never let him be alone with any of the female children.
He strongly denied any sexual contact with the victim when he was interviewed by the Sheriff’s Office, he said, because he “didn’t want to go to jail.”
After all of the evidence and testimony had been presented to the jury, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth told them they could consider the lesser included offense of rape in the second degree.
A second-degree rape charge does not involve forcible compulsion but is based on the relative ages of the victim and perpetrator. The victim has to be between the ages of 12 and 16, and the suspect must be at least 18 and two years older than the victim. Redmond admitted to committing this crime on the witness stand.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore argued against giving the instruction and said the implied and explicit threats of violence made the first-degree charge the only one appropriate to this case.
After deliberating for about 45 minutes, the jury asked to see a copy of the police report; because the report had not been introduced during the trial, however, they were not allowed to see it during their deliberations.
After the verdict was read, attorneys for both sides thanked the jury, while Redmond stood up and said, “Now I have to live dangerously. A lot of people…” before Hollingsworth told him to be quiet or be removed from the courtroom. Redmond then complained his back hurt. Hollingsworth told him he could continue to stand up as long as he was quiet.
Rape in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.