Delta Kappa Gamma donates to help fund Christmas gifts for foster children

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Gamma Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently made a donation to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources to help fund DHR’s Christmas gifts for foster children.
Shown, from left, during the check presentation are Kimberly Blanton, Gamma Mu treasurer; Jennifer Ponder, DHR; and Dr. Claire Keel, Gamma Mu president.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international society for women educators. The society unites women educators of the world in a genuine spiritual fellowship and honors women for distinctive service in any field of education. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.