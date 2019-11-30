Delta GEMS lend helping hand to Sylacauga’s Promise Thanksgiving dinner

SYLACAUGA -- More than 250 volunteers, including the Delta GEMS of the Talladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., participated in the 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner organized by the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement.
According to a press release, the Delta GEMS (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) are part of a “program developed by the National Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
“Co-chairs Keejah Franklin and DeAndria Lawrence saw this event as an excellent opportunity for the girls to serve the community and work towards one of the goals for Delta GEMS: To create compassionate, caring and community-minded young women by actively involving them in service learning and community service opportunities.”
The release goes on to say, “Volunteers gathered at the First Presbyterian Church of Sylacauga to assemble plates for delivery to area residents. Meals were made possible with donations from area businesses, organizations and churches.”
The annual Thanksgiving dinner is a program of Sylacauga’s Promise, which is a program of the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE).
The meal has become an annual tradition in Sylacauga; it is estimated that this year alone some 3,000 people were served. The purpose of the meal is to keep people from having to spend Thanksgiving alone or not celebrate it all, SAFE Special Events Coordinator Kathy Landers told The Daily Home earlier this week.