Deloach duo leads Fayetteville to season-opening win over Woodland

FAYETTEVILLE — Screen passes, deep shots, a deflection off the hands of a defender. On Friday night Zeke Deloach proved he could catch it all when he hauled in five receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown to lead Fayetteville to a 21-12 victory over Woodland at home.
Of course, all that was somewhat expected. He’s been catching passes from his brother Pacey Deloach since he was seven. The surprise came on the ground where Zeke made his running back debut.
“I mean, it is different because I’ve never really been a running back, but it feels good to do something different and succeed in it,” Zeke said.
Zeke finished the night with 30 rushing yards and an additional score on only seven carries. In fact, he looked like the Wolves’ best option on the ground for most of the night.
The only teammate with more rushing yards was his brother, Pacey Deloach, who finished the game with 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Six of Pacey’s rushing attempts resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. His best run came on third-and-12 in the second half when Pacey slowed down just enough to freeze the defender in place before ripping off a 16-yard run.
“He is like that energizer bunny,” Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh said. “He just keeps going and going and going. He is hard to bring down. He is kind of wormy and squirrelly like that, but he’s got that effort, that drive and that determination. That kind of character he has got he is going to get the first down.”
As good as Pacey looked on the ground, he was probably better through the air, where he completed nine of 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. His chemistry with his brother Zeke was on display all night.
The brother’s best work came on the offense’s second series when Pacey completed a 57-yard bomb to his brother. Pacey found Zeke again for six yards on the next play. Pacey scored his rushing touchdown on that play, but the next time he looked Zeke’s way, the younger Deloach was able to celebrate in the end zone.
Zeke said his favorite play of the evening was the 57-yard reception, but when asked why he pointed to the protection from the offensive line. Of course, that play also gave him a boost of confidence that jump-started his big night.
“We have that momentum going into the next game,” Zeke said. “And last year we took a loss to the same team, and just beating them this year made it even better.”
Three to know:
— Fayetteville kicker Levi Phillips connected on all three of his extra points and drew a roughing the kicker penalty to extend the Wolves’ first drive of the second half. That drive ended up lasting almost nine minutes. Still, Limbaugh was disappointed that another penalty, this one on Fayetteville, cost Phillips the chance to kick a 40-yard field goal at the end of the first half. When asked about it, Limbaugh said he didn’t doubt that Phillips would have converted the would-be kick into three points.
— Fayetteville junior Cadence Barrett returned an interception 30 yards to give the Wolves great field possession during their first series in the second half. Fayetteville ended that drive with a 9-point lead.
— Woodland running back Parker Woodham looked unstoppable for most of the first half. During that time, Woodham carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Fayetteville’s defense adjusted in the second half, and the offense played it slow to keep the ball away from Woodham, who only saw five carries for an additional 31 yards in the second half.
Who said it:
—Limbaugh on facing Woodham: “I like to see kids like that. I like for our kids to compete against ball players like that because that only makes us better.”
—Limbaugh on Barrett: “Every game he gives a little more of himself and opens a little more. From the last game against Childersburg to the spring game to now, he is just opening up. I can’t wait to see what he does the next game.”
—Limbaugh on Zeke’s first snaps at running back: “You got somebody like him, you got to put the ball in his hands. You got to find new and creative ways to put the ball in his hands, and that is what we did.”
Up Next:
—The Wolves will return to action at Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 3.