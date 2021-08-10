Deloach brothers seek to spark turnaround at Fayetteville

In 2019, Fayetteville won six games in the regular season to earn a spot in the playoffs. In 2020, the Wolves finished 2-8 even though the defense actually gave up 4.2 points less per game.
The offensive numbers didn’t fare quite so well. In 2019 the Wolves averaged 25.4 points per game during the regular season, but in 2020 Fayetteville averaged only 13.3 points per game.
The offense’s best two showings came in a 41-34 defeat to Vincent and a 27-21 loss to Ranburne.
“We are going to get those numbers up this year,” Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh said. “I can promise you that. We’re going to have a lot of motion involved, a lot of fun things.”
Limbaugh’s faith in his offense stems largely from his confidence in a senior class led by quarterback Pacey Deloach. As a sophomore, Deloach scored a career-high 19 touchdowns in 2019 despite taking over during the middle of the season.
“Then last year, I don’t know, we just had a rough season,” Deloach said. “I couldn’t, we just couldn’t connect. We were missing something. … I think we can bounce back for my senior season, and we can make a run.”
When it comes time to move the chains, the senior will rely heavily on his brother, junior receiver Zeke Deloach.
“It’s just a good feeling because it is something we did growing up,” Zeke said of the connection he has with his older brother. “Just always on the field from youth peewee to now, so it is definitely a good feeling, and it is going to be different next year without him.”
Speaking of the future, Zeke may follow in Pacey’s footsteps and transition to quarterback since he currently holds the second-string job behind his brother.
If things go that way, Zeke will be the third Deloach to quarterback the Wolves in recent history, including Bailey Deloach, who took snaps at both receiver and quarterback in 2016.
Bailey finished that season with 647 passing yards, 889 receiving yards, 378 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns. With those numbers, it is also no surprise that Bailey earned Player of the Year honors twice in his career.
“I will say that Pacey stays in the pocket a little bit better,” Limbaugh said. “Bailey would bail, and my set (voice) on the radio would be ‘here we go.’ You never knew what was going to happen, but he was a fun player to watch absolutely.”
His younger siblings said they learned a lot from watching Bailey take the lead both on the field and at home.
“He was always there, and we always played in the backyard with him,” Zeke said. “Seeing him on the field, he was a leader to us, and we looked up to him all the time. Now it is our time, and everybody is looking up to us.”
Of course, for all those good feelings, there’s also a touch of sibling rivalry. If Pacey’s count is correct, he needs only 11 touchdowns this season to surpass Bailey’s 40 career scores.
“I wish we had more Deloachs in the community,” Limbaugh said. “We’ve always done well with these Deloachs. They get after it.”