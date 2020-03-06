Delegation from Sylacauga visits Troy University

Members of a delegation from the city of Sylacauga visited the Confucius Institute at Troy University recently. From left are Dr. Iris Xu, director of the Confucius Institute; Craigger Browne, Sylacauga’s sculptor in residence; Dr. Jon Segars, Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools; Dr. Ted Spears, chairman of the Magic of Marble Festival, and Janice Hawkins, first lady of Troy University.

 Submitted photo

SYLACAUGA -- Members of a delegation from the city of Sylacauga visited the Confucius Institute at Troy University recently as part of a campus tour and a series of meetings with university officials, including Chancellor and Mrs. Jack Hawkins Jr.

The discussion centered around the Magic of Marble Festival in Sylacauga, which has had a partnership with the city of Pietrasanta, Italy, since the festival's  inception.

Likewise, Troy enjoys a strong relationship with the city of Pietrasanta, as each summer, a delegation of students in the College of Communication and Fine Arts at Troy travel there for a study-abroad experience.

