Delegation from Sylacauga visits Troy University

SYLACAUGA -- Members of a delegation from the city of Sylacauga visited the Confucius Institute at Troy University recently as part of a campus tour and a series of meetings with university officials, including Chancellor and Mrs. Jack Hawkins Jr.
The discussion centered around the Magic of Marble Festival in Sylacauga, which has had a partnership with the city of Pietrasanta, Italy, since the festival's inception.
Likewise, Troy enjoys a strong relationship with the city of Pietrasanta, as each summer, a delegation of students in the College of Communication and Fine Arts at Troy travel there for a study-abroad experience.