Defendant denied immunity from prosecution in connecting with Springville fatal shooting

ASHVILLE -- A Gardendale man, indicted on a charge of murder in Springville last year, has been denied immunity from prosecution under stand-your-ground provisions.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington has denied Brady Echols, 21, immunity from prosecution based on justified self-defense.
“Defendant failed to meet his burden of proof by proving by a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant’s use of deadly force in defense of another person or in self-defense was justified,” Weathington said in his order.
A hearing to decide the issue of immunity was held Monday, according to St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon, with the judge issuing his decision in an order Friday morning.
Echols was indicted in December in connection with the July 2019 shooting of Alexander Earl Fitch, 27, in Springville.
Following his indictment, Echols was arraigned March 5, where he entered a plea of not guilty, Harmon said.
Following this plea, Weathington’s order states, Echols’ attorney, Victor Revill, filed a motion for an immunity hearing.
Harmon said the hearing was held under the Alabama law that allows the use of deadly force as self-defense in situations where a person is “in a place you are allowed to be and and are not breaking the law.”
Weathington’s order states Echol’s attorney argued Echols had acted in defense of himself and another person.
Echols was originally arrested last year for allegedly shooting Fitch following what Springville police Investigator Wayne Walton said was an apparent argument between the men. Echols was later issued bond and was arrested again in February following his indictment. St. Clair County Jail records do not show Echols currently in custody.
At the time of the shooting, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Fitch died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at his residence at 11:31 p.m. on July 12.
As well as denying immunity, Weathington also ordered a plea day for Echols be set for Oct. 17, with a trial day set for Nov. 2.