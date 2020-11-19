Decorated WWII vet William Massey looks back with smile as he turns 100

PELL CITY -- Decorated World War II veteran William E. Massey celebrated his 100 birthday Monday, Nov. 16.
Massey, who is a resident of the Colonel Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, was honored during a small celebration at the Home.
As Massey put it, he has successfully completed 36,525 days on the planet, all of which he said have been good ones.
“All the days you can make your feet hit the floor are a good day,” Massey said Tuesday by phone.
Massey, originally of Bessemer, enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 21 on May 6, 1942.
As a lieutenant in the Army Air Force’s Eighth Air Force during WWII, Massey flew 19 bombing missions in a B-17 Flying Fortress over German positions in Syria, Iraq, Iran and France. He said primarily his missions focused on damaging the German fuel supply line. Massey said through these missions, the 8th played, in his opinion, the most important part in depriving the Luftwaffe, the German Air Force, of air superiority by simply starving them of gas to put in planes.
A day many might think Massey would classify as a bad one came in 1944 when his B-17 was shot down over France. He said he and his crew survived but ended up staying in occupied France for 76 days.
“I was lucky enough to make contact with the French Underground,” Massey said.
He said these freedom fighters worked to sabotage and harrass German positions in their country, a job he remembers them being very good at.
Massey said during his time with the Underground, he was visited by a man from the Office of Strategic Services, a war time precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency, and after months of moving around and hiding, he was finally smuggled back to the United States.
After returning home, Massey pushed to return to Europe as a bomber pilot, but due to a strict policy stating a person could not return to flying in Europe after being shot down, he spent the rest of the war as an instructor.
After the war, he went to the University of Alabama and graduated with a degree in engineering. He then worked for General Motors until 1980, when he retired early at age 59. Massey said he was bought out due to a downturn in the economy. Massey also remained in the Army Reserves.
Massey is the recipient of two Purple Hearts, the Air Medal and the French Legion of Honor, the highest award given by the French Republic.
“I was awarded the Legion of Honor for helping the French liberate themselves,” Massey said, though he added all he felt he did was show that someone cared about the French people’s fight for freedom.
Massey also served as president of the Eighth Air Forces Historical Committee, an organization that would host speaking engagements for high school and college aged young people.
He said he and his comrades felt it was important for young people to be proud of their country and recognize the sacrifices it took to give them the life they may take for granted.