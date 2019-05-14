Dean-Sonntag engagement

Karen Dean, of Sylacauga, is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Lauren Jane Dean, of Deer Park, Texas, to Michael Dakota Sonntag, of Seabrook, Texas.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Stephen Dean and the granddaughter of Judy Dean and the late Terry Dean and Carolyn Grizzle and the late Horace Grizzle, all of Sylacauga.
The bride-to-be graduated from Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama, in 2008 and Samford University in Birmingham in 2012. She is employed as the minister to students at Monument Baptist Church in Deer Park, Texas.
The groom-elect is the son of Mike and Jessica Sonntag, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. He is the grandson of Bob and Hazel Sonntag, of Ormond Beach, Florida
The groom-elect graduated from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 2017. He is employed by the Dickinson Independent School District.
The wedding will be July 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Hargis Wedding Chapel in Chelsea, Alabama.