Deadlines to register for primary election approaching quickly

TALLADEGA -- Those wishing to vote in the March 3 primary elections will have to register no later than Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, if they plan to register in person.
According to a booklet published by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, registration forms sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Feb. 15, and the last day for online voter registration is Feb. 17.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Feb. 27.
In order to register, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Alabama and be at least 18 years old on or before election day. The voter must not be barred from voting due to a felony conviction and cannot have been declared mentally incompetent by a court.
According to the booklet, “Applicants may register the same day they move into the state. Victims of domestic violence and guardians of the victims of domestic violence may obtain information regarding special legal protections related to personal identifying information.”
If you have an Alabama driver’s license or nondriver identification card, you may register online at alabamavotes.gov or by using the Vote for Alabama app.
You may also register when applying for a driver’s license or identification card, or when applying or recertifying for Aid to Dependent Children, SNAP, TANF, Food Stamps, WIC, Medicaid or rehabilitation services.
You may also register at public libraries, armed forces recruiting stations, the Board of Registrars in your county or using a mail-in form available at the Probate Judge and License Commissioner’s offices, colleges, universities, public schools and libraries.
Alabama does not have a party registration law, but primary voters will have to select a party ballot when they go to vote March 3. Voters will have to vote in the same party contest if there are any runoff elections March 31.
For more information, please contact the Talladega County Board of Registrars at 256-761-2131 or -2132 or 256-249-1007 or -1014.
In St. Clair County, please call 205-338-3954.