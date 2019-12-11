TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The next step in the controversy surrounding the Talladega County Revenue Office will likely unfold sometime before 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen was notified by Travelers Insurance just before Thanksgiving that the company was pulling his public official bond.
Allen was thus required to acquire another bond and file it in the Talladega County Probate Office within 15 days of receipt of the notice, which arrived Nov. 26. If he fails to make a new bond, by law, the governor would declare the office vacant and appoint someone else.
The Travelers letter came in the midst of a running controversy between the Talladega County Commission and Allen’s office over staffing issues.
In August, Allen made remarks that were interpreted by the commission as threats to withhold county funds he had collected.
In October, County Administrator Pat Lyle informed the commission that nearly $400,000 that should have been remitted from the Revenue Office had not been, and that no remittances of vehicle and license money had been made since July, which prompted a letter to the state comptroller. The comptroller then contacted Travelers.
Allen said he had used his discretion to make quarterly, rather than monthly payments to the commission, although Lyle said payments to the municipalities and public school systems within the county were still made on time.
As of Wednesday evening, Allen was still confident his new bond would be on file with the Probate Office on time to keep him from being removed from office.
“The claim on the Travelers bond closed today,” he said. “I’ve had another bonding company sitting on go for about a week and a half, but they’ve been waiting on the commission and the county administrator to inform them that everything has been closed and that the issues have been resolved.
“I will get bonded again, but the administrator is basically saying the issue in the letter to the comptroller is not resolved.”
Allen said Lyle told Travelers on Dec. 6 the county had not received anything from the Revenue Office in spite of the writing of a check Nov. 1, and the check being deposited Nov. 4.
Lyle said the blame for the loss of the original bond and the other issues surrounding the Revenue Office “only goes to one place.”
Allen’s assertion that the commission is responsible for the delay in securing the new bond is “simply not true, a false statement,” Lyle said. “We told Travelers we got that money.
“The bell was rung when they said they were pulling his bond in November, and the commission can’t unring it. It is out of the hands of the commissioners. And the letter from Travelers did not leave any doubt what would happen next.”
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said he had not received anything from Allen as of Wednesday afternoon.
The amount required for a public official bond varies with the office, Jinks said.
“Mine was $200,000, but the Revenue Office handles a lot more money than the Probate Office does, so I’m assuming his is higher,” Jinks said. “Also, my bond covers a full, six-year term of office, so I won’t have to worry about getting it renewed. When Allen was appointed, though, he only got a one-year bond.
“He should have renewed that in February, and the commission paid for one, but it wasn’t filed with my office until October or November, when all this other controversy started. I always wondered about that. The bond that was revoked was not actually filed with me until right before we got the notice that it was being revoked.”
Allen’s 2018 bond was for $491,000.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, explained that a public official bond must be executed before an elected or appointed official is sworn in.
“The county can get a blanket bond that will pool the costs, but there will still have to be a bond in the name of each individual,” he said.
The bonds themselves “are to deal with the restoration of lost or misappropriated funds,” he continued. “It’s a sort of insurance for the taxpayers.
“The policy is payable to the entity where the money otherwise would have gone. The amount of the bond necessary for each office is based on a percentage of how much money they handle.”
Most public official bonds come through insurance companies, he said, and the criteria for issuing one is up to the company. A public official typically must acquire a new bond when his/her term ends.
The situation with the Revenue Office in Talladega County is unusual because “claims against a public official bond almost exclusively come after some form of criminal investigation,” Brasfield said. “If they are charged and convicted, then the bond is called.
“The public is usually not involved in the process directly, even though the taxpayers are technically being reimbursed. If money is used in an inappropriate fashion, the bond is used to reimburse the government entities for money that never arrived.”
David Brewer, chief of staff to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, agreed, comparing a bond to “an insurance policy.”
“There is a premium, which is generally paid by the county commission every year,” he said. “It is generally understood that, when someone is elected and takes the oath of office, they will make a bond.
“It’s a way to ensure that someone does right doing the public business in elected office. It’s meant to protect against malfeasance. If someone is not doing their public duty, it makes sure the public is made whole again.”