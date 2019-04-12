TALLADEGA -- The April in Talladega Pilgrimage is now officially half over, but there is still plenty more to do during the time remaining.
The tour of homes this year includes Dogwood, at 404 South St. E. Currently occupied by Evelyn McGhee, it has been described as a “neo-classical revival mansion built in 1905. The large neo-classic columns are impressive, and the home is beautifully decorated and designed,” according to Pilgrimage Commission Chairman Chad Thomas.
The next two stops are Tea Olive Cottage at 601 South S. E and the Haynes Home on Eastaboga Road. The former is the residence of Hugh and Lena O’Barr, built in 1915 with “many of its original features beautifully restored,” Thomas said. The latter is the home of Tony and Donna Haynes, a more than 5,000 square foot residence built in 1900.
The Wren Home, at 401 East St. S, “was designed by renowned Montgomery architect Frank Lockwood and built in 1890,” according to Thomas. “The house displays beauty and craftsmanship in its ornamented spire, ornate chimneys and unusual arched stained glass triple windows. This home, owned by Melissa McEwan and Greg Walton, is our first before and after home on the tour. This year, visitors will take note of the impressive architecture, then come back in 2020 to see the fully restored home.”
Lockwood also designed the building that houses Heritage Hall Museum, built in 1906.
The oldest building on this year’s tour is not a residence, but Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1870.
On West Battle Street, the church was established after the African-American membership made a request of its parent church, Good Hope Baptist, to become independent and organize a church of their own, Thomas said.
The church was originally built on its present site but was destroyed by a storm in 1912 and rebuilt in 1913, he said. The current façade contains bricks from the original 1870 building. Improvements were made in 1980, and a full-scale renovation was completed in 1986.
Mount Canaan Baptist Church has been deemed a significant landmark by the Alabama Historical Commission and has been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage, Thomas said. Talladega City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson is the pastor.
The last stop on this year’s tour will be the Hall of Heroes, in the former Wood-Weaver Shoes building on the east side of Courthouse Square. It is “dedicated to the men and women of Talladega County who have served their country in the military, law enforcement, etc,” Thomas said. “Artifacts from multiple war periods, including uniforms, weapons, medals, photographs and much more can be found on display.”
The Oak Hill Cemetery Tours will go on Saturday, as will the “Celebrating Alabama’s Heritage: Quilt Stories” exhibit at Heritage Hall on South Street and tours of the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library next door.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot, the Talladega Classic Car Club will host its 50th annual car show, featuring a fully restored 1905 Cadillac.
There will also be a lunch Saturday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and Talladega Bottling Works and Artisans Alley on the south side of the Square will host the Border Town Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The weekend will wind up Saturday evening with a family block party from 5 to 9 featuring vendors, live music, a kids’ play zone and other attractions all around the Square. Attendance at the block party is free.